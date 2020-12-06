Gateway Academy Open House | Thursday, Dec. 10

Is your child struggling in school, whether attending virtually or in-person? It might be time to try something new. Gateway Academy is helping students of all ages fight the “COVID slide” that so many families are experiencing this year.

To learn more, you’re invited to Gateway Academy’s Open House on Thursday, December 10. Schedule a 30-minute individual tour online or in-person at the Brentwood or Nashville location. RSVP here.

Gateway Academy Open House Details

Thursday, December 10

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Online or In-Person in Nashville or Brentwood

Learning Lab Brentwood

5500 Maryland Way, Suite 110

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-377-2929

Learning Lab Nashville

2416 21st Avenue South, Suite 100

Nashville, TN 37212

615-321-7272

If your child is falling behind or feeling anxious and overwhelmed, help is available. Register for the Open House to find out how a customized learning plan in a one-on-one setting can help your student thrive in any learning environment!

RSVP to Gateway Academy’s Open House | Dec. 10

RSVP online.

Have a question for Learning Lab? Fill out the form below: