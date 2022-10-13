Gas Pumps at Jingo Market in Fairview Closed Due to Storm Damage, Market Remains Open

Many people across middle Tennessee have reported a variety of damage from Wednesday afternoon’s storm, in particular in the Fairview area. The storm that passed through Fairview around 4pm on Wednesday produced 80 mph winds, according to NashSevereWx.

Jingo Market, located at 2431 Fairview Blvd next to Jefferson’s, sustained damage to their gas pumps, but the market building is open for business.

Dana Wolfe, an employee at the market, told us they expect gas to be down at least for a few days.

“We are hopeful that our gas company will get on it as soon as possible. As of last night they were aware of the issue.”

However, the market remains open. “We are still here for our customers!” says Wolfe.

Despite the damage, Wolfe and co-worker Brittany Groves, were not injured during the storm.

“Everyone is safe. Our other employee [Groves] working last night was shaken up but she was a champ,” adds Wolfe.