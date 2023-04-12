Gas Prices Climb for the Second Week Straight

The average price of gasoline in the U.S. has climbed for the second straight week.

From the April 3 to April 10, gas rates rose 8.8 cents to $3.57 per gallon, according to GasBuddy data compiled from price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average is up 13.0 cents from a month ago but 52.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.15 per gallon, 88.9 cents lower than one year ago.

With temperatures beginning to rise in the U.S., boosting demand, and the ending of refineries’ seasonal maintenance, GasBuddy predicts that oil demand will likely start accelerating, and further gains are certainly possible in the weeks ahead.

The top 10% of stations in the country average $4.68 per gallon, while the bottom 10% average $3.09 per gallon. The states with the lowest average prices are Mississippi ($3.11), Arkansas ($3.16), and Kansas ($3.18). The states with the highest average prices are California ($4.82), Hawaii ($4.74), and Arizona ($4.33).

“Expect the upward trend to continue through much of the rest of spring, but once the transition to summer gasoline and refinery maintenance are behind us, April and May jumps could bring June slumps. However, for diesel, the news continues to be good, with the national average price of diesel continuing to drop, now at its narrowest difference to gasoline in over 13 months,” stated Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The most common U.S. diesel price remains at $3.99 per gallon, unchanged from last week, and about 16 cents lower than the national average for diesel. The states with the lowest average diesel prices are Texas ($3.67), Oklahoma ($3.70), and Kansas ($3.83). The states with the highest average diesel prices are Hawaii ($5.90), California ($5.27), and Maine ($4.95).