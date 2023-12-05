Gas Line Catches Fire in Spring Hill

Agencies from the Spring Hill Fire Department, Spring Hill Police Department, Williamson EMA and Atmos Energy responded to a ruptured gas line that was on fire shortly after 2pm Monday afternoon in the Spring Hill Place Neighborhood.

A construction worker using an excavator hit the gas line. He was able to escape without injury.

Five homes were evacuated due to being in close proximity of the incident.

Atmos Energy dug and clamped off both sides of the gas line for the incident to be brought under control.

Fire Chief Graig Temple stated ” All agencies worked exceptionally well together to mitigate the incident and bring the scene under control.”