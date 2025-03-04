Seaboard Lane in Franklin Reopens After Gas Leak Closes Road

UPDATE: March 4, 2025: Seaboard Lane is now fully open in both directions.

Seaboard Lane is now fully open in both directions. — Franklin Police Department (@FranklinTNPD) March 4, 2025

March 4, 2025 – Franklin police have shut down both directions of traffic on Seaboard Lane due to a gas leak at 113 Seaboard Lane.

Authorities are urging drivers to seek alternate routes while crews work to resolve the situation.

Officials will provide updates when the road reopens.

Gas Leak at 113 Seaboard Lane. Traffic is shut down in both directions. Please seek an alternate route. We will advise when the road is open. — Franklin Police Department (@FranklinTNPD) March 4, 2025

