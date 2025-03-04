Seaboard Lane in Franklin Reopens After Gas Leak Closes Road

UPDATE: March 4, 2025: Seaboard Lane is now fully open in both directions.

March 4, 2025 – Franklin police have shut down both directions of traffic on Seaboard Lane due to a gas leak at 113 Seaboard Lane.

Authorities are urging drivers to seek alternate routes while crews work to resolve the situation.

Officials will provide updates when the road reopens.

