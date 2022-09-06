Gas Leak in Spring Hill in Area of McLemore Ave and Old Kedron Rd.

All of Old Kedron Rd. and McLemore Ave. are shut down due to a gas leak. No ETA on when it will be reopened.

Spring Hill Police are assisting with traffic and evaluations in the area of McLemore Ave and Old Kedron Rd. due to a gas leak.

According to Spring Hill Police’s Twitter account Miles Johnson Pwky from Duplex Rd. to Kedron Rd. is closed. The intersection of Hughes St. and McLemore Ave. is closed.

At this time the Morning Pointe assisted living facility is not being evacuated, they are sheltering in place.

The local traffic map can be viewed here!

