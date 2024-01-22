Gary Sinise, Chrissy Metz & Clint Black Join America Salutes You Broadcast

America Salutes You Presents A Concert For Gratitude mobilizing support for our troops and first responders through music with this its eighth event and telecast. The TV special features performances by Lee Greenwood (celebrating the 40th anniversary of “God Bless the USA”), Clint Black (with Lisa Hartman Black and Lily Pearl Black), Chrissy Metz, Dustin Lynch, Jo Dee Messina, Alana Springsteen, Megan Moroney, Walker Hayes, Charles Esten, Lecrae, and War Hippies. Craig Morgan, Jelly Roll, and Trace Adkins will have special performances, and Gary Sinise will be honored with the America Salutes You Lifetime Achievement Award.

The fundraising concert event was held at the Fisher Center For The Performing Arts on the campus of Belmont University in Nashville on December 15th, 2023. The fully produced telecast will air nationwide on January 20 – February 20, 2024, on networks including The CW Television Network (1/27/24,) the FOX Television owned & operated stations and FOX Nation streaming, the CBS owned & operated stations, NBC LX Home and Digital Broadcast Channel (2/8/24) and on ABC owned television stations’ Localish Network (2/12/24) in 30, 60 and 90-minute formats. Check local listings for individual airdates in your area or visit americasalutesyou.org.

“A Concert For Gratitude highlights all the best America has to offer through the gift of music,” comments Bob Okun, Executive Producer of America Salutes You. “We are so grateful to these artists for supporting this great cause and gratified by the response we have received from all of the major networks to share the excitement of the live show and to support the deserving charities.”

Over the past 7 years, America Salutes You has supported over 30 charitable organizations with 100% of public donations going to these non-profits along with commercial spots highlighting their good work. This year’s charitable beneficiaries include the Gary Sinise Foundation, No Greater Sacrifice, The Pursuit of Purpose, The Veterans Tennis Corps and Adaptive Tennis Programs of the JTCC, The Outreach Program, Operation Homefront, and Hire Heroes USA. Sponsors include Robert and Susan Wright, The Davis Elkins Foundation, International Protective Serviced, Virgin Hotels, and Farm East Foundation.