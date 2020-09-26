Gary Anderson Takes Executive Director Position at WCS

An experienced school administrator has been selected as the district’s new Executive Director of COVID Response. Superintendent Jason Golden has selected Gary Anderson for the position.

Anderson is the Assistant Superintendent of Administration and Support Services for Murfreesboro City Schools and has worked in that district for the past 18 years overseeing finance, technology, nursing, coordinated school health, maintenance, energy efficiency/safety services and more. He’s also well known in Williamson County where he has served 30 years on the Williamson County School Board.

“Gary has a breadth of school operations knowledge that is probably unmatched, and I am excited that he’s bringing that to WCS in this new role,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “He knows our county, our school district and our staff, and his guidance will be an important asset as we move forward.”

Anderson will take the lead when working with and coordinating responses with multiple county and state agencies. He will supervise the Health Services and Safety and Security departments as well. Anderson says he is looking forward to this new challenge.

“I’ve always believed that WCS was the best school district in the State with staff members that go above and beyond,” said Anderson. “But the pandemic has brought about an entirely new education world filled with multiple unknowns, and this has more than doubled the workload of most WCS departments. As our district continues to adapt to this everchanging landscape, I look forward to sharing my expertise to support staff members in navigating through this unprecedented time.”