The show must go on!

Without an audience, The Grand Ole Opry continues to broadcast to millions across the country.

Special guests this week will be Opry members – Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. The show will be broadcast live on Circle, and Gray TV stations, DISH Studio Channel 102, Sling TV and other TV affiliates in addition to a companion live stream on Circle All Access and the artists’ Facebook pages.

TV and radio personality Bobby Bones will host the Circle telecast, while Mike Terry will serve as radio announcer for those tuned in 650 AM WSM and SiriusXM Satellite Radio.

Trisha Yearwood recently announced a new project to honor those who work on the frontlines. Yearwood is asking fans to send in a photo of themselves or their favorite essential worker from doctors, grocery store workers, mail carriers, and more.

Via Twitter, Yearwood shared her niece works as a nurse practitioner in Nashville. For those who want to be included in the project she asks you to tweet #PrizeFighter with a photo.

My niece Ashley is my #PrizeFighter! A nurse practitioner here in Nashville, she goes to work every day to do her part for all of us. She’s a hero! She’s a PrizeFighter! *Let’s celebrate our heroes!Tweet your #PrizeFighter to possibly be included in my next project honoring them pic.twitter.com/RufObUxK8T — Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) May 1, 2020