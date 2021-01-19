Garth Brooks to Perform at Biden Inauguration

Garth Brooks is headed to Washington, DC this week.

Brooks told People Magazine he will perform at President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

“This is not a political statement — this is a statement of unity,” Brooks said to People. “This is kind of how I get to serve this country.”

Brooks shared that First Lady Jill Biden asked if he would perform on Wednesday. He also added that he has performed for every President since Carter with the exception of Reagan.

No actual details were given about his performance. Others who have been previously announced to perform include Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez. A prime-time special hosted by Tom Hanks after the swearing-in will include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and José Andrés with guest appearances by Justin Timberlake.

Brooks is not the first county artist to perform at an inauguration, back in 2017 Tim Rushlow, Larry Stewart of Restless Heart, Richie McDonald of Lonestar, and Lee Greenwood all performed during the Trump inauguration.