Garth Brooks Sued Over Alleged Sexual Assault Incident

A lawsuit has been filed against country music artist Garth Brooks. Brooks is accused of sexual assault and battery, reports CNN.

The suit was filed in California by a “Jane Roe” who worked as a hairstylist and makeup artist for the Brooks. Roe began working for Brooks in 2017 and was initially hired by his wife, Trisha Yearwood in 1999.

Brooks claims defendant Roe’s attorney sent him a “confidential” demand letter alleging sexual misconduct after he declined Roe’s request for “salaried employment and medical benefits.”

CNN stated, “Defendant’s allegations are not true,” Brooks’ previous lawsuit states. “Defendant is well aware, however, of the substantial, irreparable damage such false allegations would do to Plaintiff’s well-earned reputation as a decent and caring person, along with the unavoidable damage to his family and the irreparable damage to his career and livelihood that would result if she made good on her threat to ‘publicly file’ her fabricated lawsuit.”

Roe’s attorneys shared with CNN that Brooks’ “efforts to silence our client through the filing of a preemptive complaint in Mississippi was nothing other than an act of desperation and attempted intimidation.”

