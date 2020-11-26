Garth Brooks Releases New Studio Album

Garth Brooks’ latest studio album FUN was released last week, available here.

FUN offers fans 14 tracks including Brooks’ current single “Shallow” (the duet with Trisha Yearwood), his recent top 5 single DIVE BAR, collaboration with Blake Shelton, as well as “All Day Long” and “Stronger Than Me.”

Recently honored with Billboard’s “Music Icon Award,” Brooks also released TRIPLE LIVE DELUXE, available here. Featuring 30 tracks, this 3 CD set takes fans on a journey through Brooks’ three and a half year record-breaking “Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood,” as well as tracks from his record-shattering Stadium Tour. Six different album covers are available.

Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are also currently gearing up for a one-hour concert special, GARTH & TRISHA LIVE! A HOLIDAY CONCERT EVENTon 12/20 (8:30-9:30 PM, live ET/8:00-9:00 PM, delayed PT) on CBS. Following up on the success of their CBS concert special earlier this year, Brooks and Yearwood will perform live by request from their home recording studio, Studio G, singing songs of the season for viewers looking for the comfort and shared joy of music during the holidays.