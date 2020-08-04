



Several A-list country stars have opened bars and restaurants in downtown Nashville, including Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, John Rich and Alan Jackson.

Could Garth Brooks be next?

When the “Friends in Low Places” singer was asked in a virtual press conference, he said “It’s coming, I would say, probably in the next two years, three years.”

“I’m going to say if you’re betting, kinda bet towards it happening, ‘Cause it’s just something that’s coming,” he continued.

What could be better than Trisha Yearwood’s food paired with Entertainer of the Year music?

Garth added if he does open a bar, he wants it to be his own place right on Broadway.

“When you talk about Broadway, that is ‘Friends in Low Places’ right there, man.” Garth stated. “It’s the perfect place.”

Garth didn’t say what he’d like to have in his bar or what theme you can expect to see; we will have to wait and see!

Other Garth Brooks News: Garth Withdraws From CMA Entertainer of the Year Category



