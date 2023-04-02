Garth Brooks Makes Surprise Appearance at Tin Pan South

On Thursday night, the Nashville Songwriters Association International and presenting partner Regions Bank, held the third night of their 31st annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival. Dozens of songwriters hit the stage once again at 10 venues throughout town for the unique story-filled experience.

Attendees who made their way over to Analog at Hutton Hotel for the 9pm round on the Musicnotes Stage were in for an incredible surprise as a last minute lineup change left a need for a favor. Victoria Shaw picked up the phone, Garth Brooks answered, and the night became unforgettable!

Brooks performed alongside Victoria Shaw and Mark Hudson for an intimate writer’s round where they shared many stories and even took questions from the audience. Brooks praised NSAI for their work with songwriters by saying, “NSAI is the reason I got my record deal.”

The festivities began Monday when performers and partners joined for the annual kickoff event at Regions Bank to mark the start of the festival, and the first night of rounds began Tuesday, March 28 at 6pm at 10 venues across town. Throughout the festival, songwriters have encouraged and inspired thousands of fans, leaning on the power of music for the community as it carries on with heavy hearts and the utmost respect for the victims and anyone affected by the recent tragedy at Covenant School.