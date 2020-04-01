Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have set a new internet record (or at least a Facebook Live record!)

During a recent Facebook Live event called “Inside Studio G,” in which Brooks and Yearwood performed, over 5 million viewers tuned in, crashing the site.

Due to the overwhelming response to the Facebook Live event, CBS reached out to the couple about a live special.

“With Garth and Trisha coupled with the power of broadcast television, anything can happen, making this an event not to be missed,” added Jack Sussman, CBS’ executive vice president of specials, music and live events.

The event will air live on CBS from Studio G on Wednesday, April 1 at 7 p.

CNN reports that the CBS special will not have a live audience, the crew will practice social distancing and the network said they will be taking extensive safety precautions in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re seeing how big things can be when we all do them as one. In addition to the special, we and CBS will donate $1 million to charities to be determined, combating the COVID-19 virus,” said Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood in a statement.