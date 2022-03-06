Gardner School of Brentwood Earns National Accreditation

The Gardner School of Brentwood, a preschool for children ages six-weeks through five years old, has earned accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), the world’s oldest and largest organization of early childhood professionals.

In the U.S., one out of every ten child care, preschool, or kindergarten programs earn

NAEYC Accreditation. To qualify, schools must meet or exceed NAEYC’s ten standards

for high-quality early childhood education, including a safe and healthy environment

for children, teachers who are well-trained with access to excellent teaching materials,

and a curriculum that is appropriately challenging and developmentally sound.

“We’re incredibly proud of our team of dedicated educators and administrators at The

Gardner School of Brentwood for earning NAEYC Accreditation,” says Tammy

Robinson, Chief Operating Officer at The Gardner Schools. “This award validates our

efforts, in close partnership with parents and guardians, to provide our students with

the very best in academic excellence and social-emotional development.”

The Gardner School of Brentwood is one of only two NAEYC accredited schools in

Brentwood and one of just six accredited programs among all 147 registered child care

facilities in Williamson County. The Gardner School of Franklin earned its accreditation

in 2020.

Following a rigorous application process, all accredited programs are subject to

random, unannounced visits by assessors to ensure ongoing compliance.

Founded in 2007, The Gardner School of Brentwood is an academically-focused

preschool, offering year-round full- and part-time childcare with early childhood

education programs. The program features a full suite of on-site enrichment classes,

highly-qualified lead preschool teachers, and a ten-week summer camp program,

Camp Gardner.

In the 30 years since NAEYC Accreditation was established, it has become a widely

recognized sign of high-quality early childhood education for families nationwide.

For more information about NAEYC Accreditation, visit the NAEYC website.

The Gardner School of Brentwood is located at 1591 Mallory Lane. To learn more about The Gardner School, please visit www.thegardnerschool.com.