



Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant is temporarily closed due to exposure to COVID-19. The restaurant closed Friday, July 17th at 3pm and will remain closed through Monday.

“Out of an abundance of caution for customers and our team members, and following the advice from our Health Department representative, we closed at 3 pm today immediately after finding out. We will stay closed through Monday to do a deep clean of the entire store. We are very sorry for the inconvenience and please stay safe and wear a mask everywhere,” Garcia’s posted on Facebook.

Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant is located at 1113 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin. For the latest news, follow them on Facebook.

Earlier in the week, Puckett’s in downtown Franklin closed due to a team member testing positive for COVID-19. The restaurant has now reopened to the public.



