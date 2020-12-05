Garcia’s Restaurant Addresses Dept of Labor Investigation

News was recently released that after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD), Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant, based in Franklin, Tennessee has paid $179,878 in back wages to 40 employees to resolve minimum wage violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

Via Facebook, Garcia’s addressed the news of their repayment of wages stating, “We want to assure you that our team members (our second family!) are fairly compensated and deeply appreciated and we try our best to maintain open channels of communication in the event someone feels unhappy.”

Garcia’s went on to say they implemented a tip-sharing system some time ago but after a state audit, they were informed their system would have to change. The result of the change meant that tip-out money had to be repaid to employees. Once realizing the error, they immediately paid all employees who were due money and have since resolved how tips are paid to employees.

“As we head into a new year, the Garcia family is working hard to earn your trust every day. We look forward to offering our team and our customers a family-based environment filled with love and good food!” they ended the message.

Garica’s has two locations in Franklin- 1113 Murfreesboro Road and 1709 Galleria Boulevard.

