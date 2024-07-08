Fashion Retailer Garage to Open at CoolSprings Galleria

Fashion retailer Garage will open at the CoolSprings Galleria. The new store will be on the upper level next to Cotton On.

According to mall officials, there is no exact open date, but it is expected to open this fall. In April, a location opened at The Mall at Green Hills.

The brand recently opened its 100th store in Glendale, Arizona. Ahead of the store opening in Franklin, there are job openings for sales associates and team leaders. Apply for jobs here.

Groupe Dynamite Inc. (GDI) is a Montréal-based, privately held house of integrated omni-channel brands, designing and distributing accessible, trend-forward fashion for women since 1975. The organization’s mission of “Empowering YOU to be YOU, one outfit at a time” is brought to life through the GARAGE and DYNAMITE banners and represents the consumer-centric core of GDI’s long-standing success as a leading retailer in North America. Today, GDI operates nearly 300 stores across the United States and Canada, as well as shoppable brand experiences at Garageclothing.com and Dynamiteclothing.com.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email