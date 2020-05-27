GAP
The Gap, located in the CoolSprings Galleria, is permanently closed. CBL Properties, the owner of the Galleria, confirmed the closure.

In March, Gap temporarily closed all of its stores due to COVID-19. Corporately, the company made the decision to suspend rent payments for the time period stores were closed, the company shared via a press release. They also choose to invoke other cost-cutting measures by reducing staff and streamlining operations.

Currently, the hours for the CoolSprings Galleria are Monday – Saturday, 11 am – 7 pm, and Sunday noon – 6 pm.

Gap has another location at The Mall at Green Hills located at 2126 Abbott Martin Road in Nashville.

