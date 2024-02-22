Gamecocks Hold Off Blue Raiders in Jacksonville Thriller

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — February 21, 2024 – The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (11-16, 5-7 C-USA) fell to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (13-14, 5-7 C-USA) 76-68 in a close game on Wednesday night in Jacksonville, Alabama. Jared Coleman-Jones led the Blue Raiders with 19 points.

Middle Tennessee (11-16, 5-7 Conference USA) gathered three offensive rebounds after Jacob Johnson went 1-for-2 at the free throw line with 45 seconds to play, but 3-pointers by Elias King and Coleman-Jones and a jumper by Justin Bufford all missed the mark, failing to bring the Blue Raiders within three or four points.

The Gamecocks (13-14, 5-7) made 25 of 30 free throw attempts, including 17 of 21 in the second half. Second-chance points were 15-6 in favor of JSU, and points off turnovers went to the Gamecocks 7-0.

Bufford, an Alabama native, chipped in with 12 points, while King and Tre Green added 11 each. Coleman-Jones and Johnson led the Blue Raiders with seven rebounds apiece. Elias King paced MTSU with a career-high five assists.

