Game Times Announced for Nashville Sounds 2026 Season

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, have announced game times for the 2026 regular season at First Horizon Park. The home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, March 31 at 6:35 p.m. against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox).

All Tuesday-Saturday games throughout the season will have a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. The first six (6) Sundays through June 14 are scheduled for a 1:05 p.m. start, a change from previous seasons where Sunday home games had been a 2:05 p.m. first pitch. The final home series in June ends with a switch to 6:05 p.m. starts on Sundays through the end of the season. The 2026 regular season finale is set for Sunday, September 20 at 6:05 p.m.

10 different International League opponents will visit Nashville during the season, including area Major League affiliates: Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves), Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds), and in-state rivals, Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals).

The Sounds will be home for the entirety of Independence Day Weekend against defending Triple-A Champions, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins) on Friday, July 3 (6:35 p.m.), Saturday, July 4 (6:05 p.m.), and Sunday, July 5 (6:05 p.m.). Nashville also hosts Louisville on Friday, September 4 (6:35 p.m.), Saturday, September 5 (6:35 p.m.), and Sunday, September 6 (6:05 p.m.) for Labor Day weekend.

A newcomer to Nashville for the 2026 season will be the Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox), who will make their very first trip to Nashville for a series April 14-19.

An updated 2026 Nashville Sounds schedule with game times, including road game times, can be found HERE.

All game times are subject to change. The full 2026 promotional schedule will be released by early March 2026, and single-game tickets will be available for purchase at least one month prior to the start of the season.

Source: Nashville Sounds

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email