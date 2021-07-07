Game. Set. Match. Children Should Step on the Court!

From Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

Tennis is one of the few great games that can be enjoyed for many years by players of all ages. If your family is watching the Wimbledon Finals this month (Ladies on July 10 and Gentlemen on July 11), your children may feel inspired to take up the game themselves.

What better time to start playing tennis than while your child is young? Players enjoy social benefits, great cardio exercise, and are set up for a lifetime of fun and growth. Plus, tennis is associated with a fairly low risk of injury – especially when compared to contact sports.

When Can Children Start Playing Tennis?

When to start them? Earlier than you might expect! Some suggest that by the age of 4, many children have the necessary advanced motor coordination abilities to gain some basic exposure to the game. Around the age of 5-6, improved focus and coordination opens up more aspects of the game.

Why Play Tennis?

Jack Groppel, Ph.D., USPTA Master Professional, has an extensive list of reasons why! A few of our favorites include:

Tennis requires alertness and tactical thinking. This helps form new connections in the brain.

Tennis helps develop positive personality characteristics, according to Dr. Jim Gavin, author of The Exercise Habit.

Burns fat and improves cardiovascular fitness

Improves ability to accelerate

Hones both fine and gross motor skills

Contributes to bone strength and density

Improves flexibility

Improves hand-eye coordination

Develops work ethic

Helps manage stress

Teaches teamwork

Explore Tennis Courts in Williamson County

Check out these great facilities right here in our own backyard!

Outdoor Tennis Courts

Crockett Park Tennis Courts

Granny White Park Tennis Courts

Judge Fulton Greer Park

Grassland Park

Franklin Recreation Complex

Indoor Tennis Courts

