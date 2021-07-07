Game. Set. Match. Children Should Step on the Court!

From Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

By
Williamson Source
-
boy playing tennis

Tennis is one of the few great games that can be enjoyed for many years by players of all ages. If your family is watching the Wimbledon Finals this month (Ladies on July 10 and Gentlemen on July 11), your children may feel inspired to take up the game themselves.

What better time to start playing tennis than while your child is young? Players enjoy social benefits, great cardio exercise, and are set up for a lifetime of fun and growth. Plus, tennis is associated with a fairly low risk of injury – especially when compared to contact sports.

When Can Children Start Playing Tennis?

When to start them? Earlier than you might expect! Some suggest that by the age of 4, many children have the necessary advanced motor coordination abilities to gain some basic exposure to the game. Around the age of 5-6, improved focus and coordination opens up more aspects of the game.

Why Play Tennis?

Jack Groppel, Ph.D., USPTA Master Professional, has an extensive list of reasons why! A few of our favorites include:

  • Tennis requires alertness and tactical thinking. This helps form new connections in the brain.
  • Tennis helps develop positive personality characteristics, according to Dr. Jim Gavin, author of The Exercise Habit.
  • Burns fat and improves cardiovascular fitness
  • Improves ability to accelerate
  • Hones both fine and gross motor skills
  • Contributes to bone strength and density
  • Improves flexibility
  • Improves hand-eye coordination
  • Develops work ethic
  • Helps manage stress
  • Teaches teamwork

Explore Tennis Courts in Williamson County

Check out these great facilities right here in our own backyard!

Outdoor Tennis Courts

  • Crockett Park Tennis Courts
  • Granny White Park Tennis Courts
  • Judge Fulton Greer Park
  • Grassland Park
  • Franklin Recreation Complex

Indoor Tennis Courts

You Bring the Game, We Bring the Gear.

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood and Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville have the gear your child needs to thrive on the courts!

  • Tennis Racquets
  • Tennis Balls
  • Tennis Carry Bags and Backpacks
  • Tennis Ball Hoppers and MORE!

See what we carry (Brentwood | Hendersonville)!

Stop in and Save at  Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood and Hendersonville: 

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood
1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350
Brentwood, TN  37027
615-661-1107
[email protected]
Regular Store Hours:
Monday – Saturday: 10 am – 8 pm; Sunday: 12 – 5 pm

Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville
201 North Anderson Lane, Suite 300
Hendersonville, TN  37075
615-822-6633
[email protected]
Regular Store Hours:
Monday – Friday: 10 am – 7 pm; Saturday: 10 am – 6 pm; Sunday: 12 – 5 pm

Have a question for Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood, fill out the form below:

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here