Game. Set. Match. Children Should Step on the Court!

Tennis is one of the few great games that can be enjoyed for many years by players of all ages. If your family is watching the Wimbledon Finals this month (Ladies on July 10 and Gentlemen on July 11), your children may feel inspired to take up the game themselves.
What better time to start playing tennis than while your child is young? Players enjoy social benefits, great cardio exercise, and are set up for a lifetime of fun and growth. Plus, tennis is associated with a fairly low risk of injury – especially when compared to contact sports.
When Can Children Start Playing Tennis?
When to start them? Earlier than you might expect! Some suggest that by the age of 4, many children have the necessary advanced motor coordination abilities to gain some basic exposure to the game. Around the age of 5-6, improved focus and coordination opens up more aspects of the game.
Why Play Tennis?
Jack Groppel, Ph.D., USPTA Master Professional, has an extensive list of reasons why! A few of our favorites include:
- Tennis requires alertness and tactical thinking. This helps form new connections in the brain.
- Tennis helps develop positive personality characteristics, according to Dr. Jim Gavin, author of The Exercise Habit.
- Burns fat and improves cardiovascular fitness
- Improves ability to accelerate
- Hones both fine and gross motor skills
- Contributes to bone strength and density
- Improves flexibility
- Improves hand-eye coordination
- Develops work ethic
- Helps manage stress
- Teaches teamwork
Explore Tennis Courts in Williamson County
Check out these great facilities right here in our own backyard!
Outdoor Tennis Courts
- Crockett Park Tennis Courts
- Granny White Park Tennis Courts
- Judge Fulton Greer Park
- Grassland Park
- Franklin Recreation Complex
Indoor Tennis Courts
You Bring the Game, We Bring the Gear.
Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood and Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville have the gear your child needs to thrive on the courts!
- Tennis Racquets
- Tennis Balls
- Tennis Carry Bags and Backpacks
- Tennis Ball Hoppers and MORE!
See what we carry (Brentwood | Hendersonville)!
Stop in and Save at Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood and Hendersonville:
Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood
1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350
Brentwood, TN 37027
615-661-1107
[email protected]
Regular Store Hours:
Monday – Saturday: 10 am – 8 pm; Sunday: 12 – 5 pm
Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville
201 North Anderson Lane, Suite 300
Hendersonville, TN 37075
615-822-6633
[email protected]
Regular Store Hours:
Monday – Friday: 10 am – 7 pm; Saturday: 10 am – 6 pm; Sunday: 12 – 5 pm
