Game Preview: Titans Travel to Miami for Monday Night Football

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans (0-3) return to Miami this week for their second Monday Night Football game at Hard Rock Stadium (64,992) within a 10-month span. Kickoff against the Dolphins (1-2) is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT/6:30 p.m. CDT.

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

The two teams last played in front of a national Monday night audience on Dec. 11, 2023. In a thrilling comeback led by then-rookie quarterback Will Levis, the Titans scored 15 points in 51 seconds, erasing a 14-point deficit to win 28-27. They became the first NFL team since the Oakland Raiders in 1976 (vs. Pittsburgh) to win in regulation after trailing by 14 or more points with less than three minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

The Titans own a 26-19 all-time record on Monday Night Football, including nine wins in their past 12 appearances. Against the Dolphins, they are 3-0 in Monday night games.

THE BROADCAST

This week’s game will be nationally televised on ESPN. In Nashville, fans also can watch on WSMV Channel 4. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and NFL+, which offers access to local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets. More information on ways to watch NFL games can be found here. The broadcast team for Monday night includes play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler, analysts Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky, reporter Laura Rutledge, and rules analyst Jerry Bergman.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans action across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Ramon Foster, executive producer/gameday host Rhett Bryan and co-host Amie Wells.

Additionally, Westwood One will broadcast the game to a national radio audience. Play-by-play announcer J.P. Shadrick and analyst Ross Tucker have the call.

LAST WEEK AGAINST THE PACKERS

In Week 3, the Titans played at home for the second consecutive week, hosting the Green Bay Packers at Nissan Stadium. The Packers used three takeaways and eight sacks on defense and 188 rushing yards on offense to secure a 30-14 victory.

Levis, making his 12th career start, completed 26 of 34 passes for 260 yards. He threw for a pair of touchdowns: a one-yarder to tight end Nick Vannett and an 11-yarder to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

On defense, the Titans generated three sacks. Inside linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. set a career high with a pair of sacks, and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons added another.

THE DOLPHINS

The Dolphins opened the season with a victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, followed by a loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. Last week at Seattle, they made their first road appearance of the season and fell by a final score of 24-3.

Featuring quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins produced the NFL’s top-ranked overall offense (401.3 total yards per game) and passing offense (265.5) in 2023. However, Tagovailoa is currently on injured reserve after leaving the Bills contest with a concussion.

With Tagovailoa out for a minimum of four games, quarterback Skylar Thompson registered his third career start last week at Seattle. He passed for 107 yards before leaving the contest in the third quarter with an injury of his own. His replacement was Tim Boyle, who finished the game with 79 passing yards.

Head coach Mike McDaniel is in his third campaign with the Dolphins. In 2023, he led his team to an 11-6 record and its second consecutive playoff appearance.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

