Game Preview: Titans Travel to Meet Division Rival Texans

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans (2-8) travel this week to play their first of two annual games against the AFC South rival Houston Texans (7-4). Kickoff at NRG Stadium (capacity 71,995) is scheduled for noon CST on Sunday, Nov. 24.

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

The Titans will play five of their final seven contests within the division, including this week’s clash with the Texans and the Week 18 rematch at Nissan Stadium. The Titans lead the all-time series 23-21, but the Texans enter this week having won the past three battles.

THE BROADCAST

This week’s game will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5, as well as on Paramount+ in the Nashville market. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy, analysts Jay Feely and Ross Tucker, and reporter Amanda Balionis.

Fans in Nashville can stream live Titans games on mobile devices with NFL+, which offers access to local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets. Out of market, fans can watch every Sunday afternoon game with Sunday Ticket. More information on ways to watch NFL games can be found at nfl.com/ways-to-watch.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans action across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Ramon Foster, executive producer/gameday host Rhett Bryan and co-host Amie Wells.

LAST WEEK AGAINST THE VIKINGS

The Titans hosted the Minnesota Vikings last week and fell by a final score of 23-13. Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold passed for two touchdowns and added another one on the ground to lead his team to the win.

Titans quarterback Will Levis passed for 295 yards, including a 98-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. It tied for the longest pass in franchise history, matching Jacky Lee’s 98-yard touchdown pass to Willard Dewveall against San Diego on Nov. 25, 1962. It also tied Lee’s pass to Dewveall for the second-longest play from scrimmage in franchise history behind Derrick Henry’s 99-yard touchdown run against Jacksonville on Dec. 6, 2018. Levis and Westbrook-Ikhine produced the 25th completion in NFL history of either 98 yards (12 times) or 99 yards (13) and the first since Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Gabe Davis connected for a 98-yarder on Oct. 9, 2022.

Westbrook-Ikhine, who leads the team this season with five touchdown receptions, totaled 117 yards to finish with his third career 100-yard performance.

Defensively, the Titans limited the Vikings to 82 rushing yards on 33 attempts for an average of 2.5 yards per carry. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons tallied a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, while inside linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. and outside linebacker Arden Key posted sacks. Key has produced five sacks over the past five games.

THE TEXANS

The Titans will arrive in Houston to face a Texans team in first place in the AFC South. Through 10 games, the Texans built a 6-4 record leading into their Monday night showdown at Dallas on Nov. 18.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans is in his second campaign leading the Texans. In 2023, he led his team to a 10-7 record and a division title—Houston’s first playoff berth since 2019. Houston became the first club in NFL history to win a division with a rookie quarterback and first-year head coach.

During the 2023 NFL Draft, the Texans selected both quarterback C.J. Stroud (second overall) and defensive end Will Anderson (third overall) in the first round. Stroud won the 2023 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, and Anderson was named the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.

As a rookie in 2023, Stroud started 15 games and passed for 4,108 yards—the third-most by a rookie quarterback in NFL history. He tossed 23 touchdown passes with five interceptions and finished his rookie campaign with a 100.8 passer rating.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

