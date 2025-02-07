Game Day Safety Message from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office

As the big game approaches on Sunday, February 9, 2025, the WCSO, in partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), wants to remind everyone: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.

Whether you’re cheering for your favorite team at a Football party or hosting friends and family, it’s critical to plan ahead to keep yourself and others safe. If you plan to drink, arrange for a sober ride home before the game starts.

Hosting a party? Protect your team: friends, family, and fellow partygoers. Let’s ensure Football Sunday is about touchdowns, not tragedies.

If you’re hosting a Football party, follow these tips to keep everyone safe:

Offer plenty of snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.

Clearly communicate to your guests that responsible drinking is expected. Provide plenty of non-alcoholic drink options and ensure that alcohol consumption is monitored.

Encourage guests to designate a sober driver before they arrive at your party.

As the host, set a good example by drinking moderately, if at all, and showing responsible behavior. Your guests are likely to follow your lead.

Planning to be a designated driver? You’re the night’s real MVP! Commit to staying sober and help ensure everyone gets home safely. If someone you know has been drinking and tries to drive, take their keys and assist them in arranging a safe ride home. You’re the quarterback of the night — your actions could save lives.

“Game day celebrations should never end in tragedy. Drinking and driving is a choice that can ruin lives in an instant. Plan ahead, make smart decisions, and look out for one another so we can all enjoy the game and get home safely.” – Sheriff Jeff Hughes

For more information on impaired driving and safety tips, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.

