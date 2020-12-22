Galleria Shoppers Surprised With Free Holiday Gifts

Two of Santa’s elves were recently spreading Christmas cheer at CoolSprings Gallera.

Colin Wayne, Army Veteran, and CEO of Redline Steel joined Hollywood actress Shenae Grimes (who just moved to Nashville with her family) as they surprised customers at Pottery Barn at the CoolSprings Galleria by buying all their gifts and handing out free gifts too to unsuspecting shoppers.

“I’ve been so blessed and warmly welcomed by this community already in just two months of living here so any way that I’m able to show gratitude and be of service to the people of Tennessee is my absolute privilege and pleasure. It’s been a hard year and to have the opportunity to bring a little light to someone’s holiday season this year is a gift. I believe in paying it forward and like Colin Wayne said to me today, you hope it inspires that person to do the same for someone else so the cycle of giving carries on,” said Shenae Grimes in a statement.

During the short time they were in Pottery Barn, they purchased a few thousand dollars of items for customers as they were checking out. They also donated $3,000 cash to St. Jude’s Hospital who had a booth at the mall during the holidays. In addition, they also donated $15,000 worth of holiday gifts and home decor items via Redline Steel to shoppers as they exited the CoolSprings Galleria Mall.