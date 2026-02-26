Gallatin Teen Moves Forward in American Idol

Seventeen-year-old Lucas Leon, of Gallatin, is currently competing on Season 24 of American Idol and finding success during the reality show’s ‘Hollywood Week’, which began earlier this week.

Lean has moved on to the next round after performing Ray Charles’ “Georgia on My Mind,” while playing the piano.

“I mean, 17 years old, coming out here and doing ‘Georgia on My Mind?’ You know, I’m from Georgia, so you’re playing the room already,” judge Luke Bryan stated. “It was great, yeah.”

City of Gallatin shared on social media, “Hometown musician Lucas Leon is moving on to the next round of American Idol after last night’s performance on ABC! Let’s go, Lucas!”

After securing a spot in the next round, Leon shared on social media, “Grateful to have made it to the Golden Room!! Catch the second episode of #HollywoodWeek next Monday and see if I move into the top 30!”

This year on Idol, Hollywood Week was held in Nashville at Belmont’s Fisher Center with 127 contestants competing. During Hollywood Week, the artists take the stage solor with a band and perform for judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. After the performances, the judges choose which artists will move to The “Golden Room’, the next portion of the competition. At the end of Hollywood Week, only 30 contestants will remain.

Watch the next episode of American Idol on Monday, March 2 at 7pm.

