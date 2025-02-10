Galentine’s Day Celebration Takes Place at The John P. Holt Brentwood Library

Celebrate friendships, funny moments, and cherished memories at the Brentwood Library’s Galentine’s Day Celebration! Enjoy fun activities and a festive photo booth. It’s Valentine’s Day with your gals!

Spots are limited, so please register HERE.

This program is funded by the Friends of the John P. Holt Brentwood Library.

The Library adheres to the Americans with Disabilities Act that assures equal access to all library facilities, activities, and programs. For reasonable and timely accommodations, refer to the https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/departments/library/library-programs and contact the program organizer. Any ADA accommodations necessary for a program attendee will require at least one week of prior notice before the program or event.

Date:

Thursday, February 13, 2025

Time:

5:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Location:

Meeting Room B, 8109 Concord Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027.

