Gabe’s in Franklin Is Closing After Nearly Seven Years

After nearly seven years in Franklin, discount store Gabe’s is closing its doors.

The discount retailer has confirmed its last day of business, at 440 Cool Springs Blvd, will be May 18th. In the meantime, shoppers can take advantage of storewide discounts that will deepen as the closing date approaches.

The Franklin location, which opened in 2018, was the first Gabe’s to open in Williamson County. Fans of the retailer — known as the “first-stop shop for savvy shoppers who thrive on the thrill of the deal” — can still find locations in Madison at 2190 Gallatin Pike N and Murfreesboro at 480 River Rock Boulevard.

Visit Gabe’s at 440 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin.

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