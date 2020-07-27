Furniture Store Arhaus to Open at The Mall at Green Hills





Arhaus, a leader in artisan-crafted furniture and home décor, is opening an 11,583 square foot store inside the Mall at Green Hills on July 31.

“We have been looking for the right location to open a Nashville store for years, and we are thrilled to bring our new design to The Mall at Green Hills,” said John Reed, Chairman, and CEO, Arhaus. “Nashville is home to a community that appreciates good food, good music, and good design. We can’t wait to welcome local residents into our store and introduce them to the artisan craftsmanship we’re known for.”

Inspired by the vibrant streets and thriving creative scene in Nashville, designer Philip Michael Brown, of Philip Michael Brown Studio, shared Reed’s vision for the space. “Arhaus stores embody the design quality and craftsmanship of its products¾and vice versa,” said Brown. “The Nashville store design illustrates Arhaus’ commitment to quality, natural materials, intentional design, and celebrating the communities in which we are building new stores.”

“What excites me most about the new space is the mix of materials it evokes,” Reed continued. “We are taking natural materials and showing them in a contemporary way. Arhaus brings handmade, artisan-crafted products to our customers, and our new store will highlight that¾all while maintaining our commitment to sustainability and using reclaimed materials as much as we can.”

Arhaus was founded in 1986 with a mission to design and build unique, high-quality home furnishings while honoring the Earth’s natural resources and giving back whenever possible. With a commitment to using sustainably sourced, recycled, and reclaimed materials, Arhaus works directly with artisans and workshops to craft its products.

They offer customization and complimentary design services to all customers. Whether meeting in-store, in-home, or virtually via phone call, video chat, or email, Arhaus’ team of Design Consultants can guide customers through projects of all sizes. From designing a single piece of custom furniture to creating an entire room from the ground up, no task is too big or too small.



