Fun Holiday Updos to Make Your Season Merry and Bright

‘Tis the season for feeling fun, fancy and beautiful! In this year of things not going the way anyone expected, don’t skip the tradition of a fun holiday updo! Regardless of whether you are doing a holiday photoshoot, intimate gathering, Zoom party or just want to feel gorgeous, the style experts at A Moment’s Peace are here with ideas to accommodate your hair and vision. Here are a few fun ideas for this year.

Classic Bun

A bun is always a classic holiday look, no matter where you position it. Top knot buns with face-framing loose strands make the eyes pop while accenting your beautiful bone structure. A low bun gathered at the nape of the neck, parted down the center is sleek and sexy. And a side swept chignon brings a special occasion feel to the updo.

Crown or Halo Braid

Whether you call it a crown braid or a halo braid, you’re sure to feel regal and angelic with this stunning option. This versatile style can be held securely with beautiful pins, crafted with loose tendrils, decorated with flowers or sprigs of holly, or a little bit of all of the above!

Braids

Waterfalls, fishtails and double dutches are all fun variations on the basic braid. To up the wow factor, slick the braid into a high ponytail, let it cascade down soft waves or use pigtails then secured with pins in a sleek style. The options of braids with updos are almost limitless!

Textured Faux Hawk

And now… something really different! If you love the idea of a mohawk but don’t actually want to shave half of your hair off, this could be an awesome ‘do for the holiday. Different and definitely sassy, this style can be done with or without additional accessories such as clips, pearls or a woven scarf. Using a firm hold pomade along the sides of the hair gives the sleekness reminiscent of a mohawk without the clippers. The top can then be crafted into something fun and beautiful, whether softly textured or held tight.

Accessories are Everything

No matter what you choose for your holiday hair, accessories will take your style to the next level. Pearl headbands, decorative bobby pins, crystal barrettes, flowers or holly, velvet ribbons or a scarf perfectly suited to your holiday outfit can be incorporated to make the look yours alone. Bring along the accessory of your dreams to give your holiday updo a spectacular flare.

A Moment’s Peace has some of Middle Tennessee’s most creative and competent stylists, ready to transform your look from every day to holiday. Book an appointment online or call us at 615-224-0770.