Fully Leaded Coffee Closes its Spring Hill Location on Port Royal

Fully Leaded Coffee, located at 4886 Port Royal Road in Spring Hill, has closed. The location opened in September 2021.

Owners Jessica and Steve Cordova shared the news in a social media post.

Stating, “We are saddened to say the Spring Hill Port Royal location of Fully Leaded will not be reopening. We want to thank everyone for being the best customers we could have asked for. We have made some amazing friends and had a wonderful time serving all of you the last few years.”

They did add to stay tuned for updates regarding drive-thru locations coming soon.

