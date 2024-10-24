Full List of Food Vendors to be at Franklin’s PumpkinFest 2024

Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin – PumpkinFest.

On Saturday, October 26th, the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm; one of the most significant fall events in Franklin, which is expected to attract 112,000 attendees to the free event.

While you are at the festival enjoying the activities, you have to try the festival food. See the complete list below.

40 Below| Booth F18

Aces Kettle Corn | Square

April’s Kitchen| Booth F13

Bee Happy Creamery| Booth F5

Buffalo Texas Sausage| Square

Colton’s Steakhouse| Booth F17

Ellies Doughnuts| Square

Fabulous Food| Booth F6

Faith’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream| Square

Flour and Forge | Booth F1

French Dips and Subs | Booth F9

Fried Green Tomatoes | Booth F12

Fruitfully Dipped LLC | Booth F10

Haole Boys Teriyaki | Booth F11

Larry Woolson | Square

Mama Yang and Daughter | Booth F20

Mikey’s Pizza | Booth 508

Monkey’s Treehouse| Booth F15

Salsa Franklin Taco | Booth F3

Smokey Dawgg’s Gourmet Hot Dog Co. | Booth F2

Street Food Connection | Booth F16

The Jiving Turkey | Booth F8

The Steel Pony | Booth F14

This Turkey Here | Booth F4

Travelin Tom’s Coffee Truck | Booth F7

Whitney’s Cookies | Booth F19

Wild Bill’s Soda | Booth Square

RELATED: Full List of Artisans for PumpkinFest 2024

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email