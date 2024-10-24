Full List of Food Vendors to be at Franklin’s PumpkinFest 2024

Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin – PumpkinFest.
On Saturday, October 26th, the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm; one of the most significant fall events in Franklin, which is expected to attract 112,000 attendees to the free event.
While you are at the festival enjoying the activities, you have to try the festival food. See the complete list below.
- 40 Below| Booth F18
- Aces Kettle Corn | Square
- April’s Kitchen| Booth F13
- Bee Happy Creamery| Booth F5
- Buffalo Texas Sausage| Square
- Colton’s Steakhouse| Booth F17
- Ellies Doughnuts| Square
- Fabulous Food| Booth F6
- Faith’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream| Square
- Flour and Forge | Booth F1
- French Dips and Subs | Booth F9
- Fried Green Tomatoes | Booth F12
- Fruitfully Dipped LLC | Booth F10
- Haole Boys Teriyaki | Booth F11
- Larry Woolson | Square
- Mama Yang and Daughter | Booth F20
- Mikey’s Pizza | Booth 508
- Monkey’s Treehouse| Booth F15
- Salsa Franklin Taco | Booth F3
- Smokey Dawgg’s Gourmet Hot Dog Co. | Booth F2
- Street Food Connection | Booth F16
- The Jiving Turkey | Booth F8
- The Steel Pony | Booth F14
- This Turkey Here | Booth F4
- Travelin Tom’s Coffee Truck | Booth F7
- Whitney’s Cookies | Booth F19
- Wild Bill’s Soda | Booth Square
RELATED: Full List of Artisans for PumpkinFest 2024
Please join our FREE Newsletter