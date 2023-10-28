Full List of Food Vendors to be at Franklin’s PumpkinFest 2023

Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin – PumpkinFest.

On Saturday, October 28th, the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm; one of the most significant fall events in Franklin, which is expected to attract 112,000 attendees to the free event.

While you are at the festival enjoying the activities, you have to try the festival food. See the complete list below

40 Below Company | Booth FT16

Ace’s Kettle Corn | Booth PS31

Bavarian Bierhaus | Booth PS32

Bubble Bar | Booth FT19

Buffalo Sausage | Booth PS36

Coconut Bowl and Grill | Booth FT12

Colton’s Steak House & Grill | Booth FT14

EGGROLL BOYZ | Booth FT7

Ellies Doughnuts | Booth PS37

Faith’s old fashioned ice cream | Booth FT20

Flour and Forge | Booth FT1

Leiper’s Fork | Booth PS38

Livy’s Bubble Tea & Lemonade | Booth FT3

Logan’s Snack Shack | Booth FT18

Mama Yang & Daughter | Booth FT15

Robbie’s Farm Market | Booth PS34

Sausfries | Booth FT8

Smokey Dawggs Gourmet Hot Dog Co | Booth FT2

The Jiving Turkey | Booth FT4

The Monkey’s Treehouse Eatery | Booth FT9

The Pepper Pott | Booth FT5

The Pucker Hut | Booth FT10

Travelin Tom’s Coffee Truck | Booth FT11

Vee’s Chick N Cones | Booth FT6

Whitney’s Cookies, LLC | Booth FT17

Wild Bill’s Olde Fashioned Soda | Booth PS33

Will’s Chills/ Little Jimmy’s Italian Ices | Booth FT13

Woolson Concessions | Booth PS35