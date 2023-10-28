Full List of Food Vendors to be at Franklin’s PumpkinFest 2023

Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin – PumpkinFest.
On Saturday, October 28th, the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm; one of the most significant fall events in Franklin, which is expected to attract 112,000 attendees to the free event.
While you are at the festival enjoying the activities, you have to try the festival food. See the complete list below
- 40 Below Company | Booth FT16
- Ace’s Kettle Corn | Booth PS31
- Bavarian Bierhaus | Booth PS32
- Bubble Bar | Booth FT19
- Buffalo Sausage | Booth PS36
- Coconut Bowl and Grill | Booth FT12
- Colton’s Steak House & Grill | Booth FT14
- EGGROLL BOYZ | Booth FT7
- Ellies Doughnuts | Booth PS37
- Faith’s old fashioned ice cream | Booth FT20
- Flour and Forge | Booth FT1
- Leiper’s Fork | Booth PS38
- Livy’s Bubble Tea & Lemonade | Booth FT3
- Logan’s Snack Shack | Booth FT18
- Mama Yang & Daughter | Booth FT15
- Robbie’s Farm Market | Booth PS34
- Sausfries | Booth FT8
- Smokey Dawggs Gourmet Hot Dog Co | Booth FT2
- The Jiving Turkey | Booth FT4
- The Monkey’s Treehouse Eatery | Booth FT9
- The Pepper Pott | Booth FT5
- The Pucker Hut | Booth FT10
- Travelin Tom’s Coffee Truck | Booth FT11
- Vee’s Chick N Cones | Booth FT6
- Whitney’s Cookies, LLC | Booth FT17
- Wild Bill’s Olde Fashioned Soda | Booth PS33
- Will’s Chills/ Little Jimmy’s Italian Ices | Booth FT13
- Woolson Concessions | Booth PS35