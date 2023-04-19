Full List of Food Vendors for 2023 Main Street Festival

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, reveals plans for its much-anticipated 39th Annual Main Street Festival, sponsored by First Horizon, to be held in Historic Downtown Franklin from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, and on Sunday, April 23.

Here’s a full list of food vendors that will be at the festival:

40 Below Company

Ace’s Kettle Corn

Bavarian Bierhaus

Birdie’s Frozen Drinks

Bubble Bar

Buffalo Sausage

Buffalo’s Street Corn

Califarmia

Colton’s Steak House & Grill

Delicias Colombianas RR

Ellies Doughnuts

Fabulous Food Services

Faith’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream

Flour & Forge

Hogwood BBQ

Joey’s Italian Ice

Leiper’s Fork Distillery

Logan’s Snack Shack

Mama Yang and Daughter

Rice Rice Baby

Smokey Dawggs Gourmet Hot Dogs

The Jiving Turkey

The Pepper Pott

The Wacky Lemon

Travelin Tom’s Coffee Truck

Uncle Bud’s Catfish, Chicken, and Such

Unique Funnel Cake House Mama “D” Papa “Doo”

Vee’s Chick N Cones

Whitney’s Cookies

Wild Bill’s Olde Fashioned Soda

Will’s Chills/Little Jimmy’s Italian Ices

Woolson Concessions

Entertainment Schedule for 2023 Main Street Festival