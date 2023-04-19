Full List of Food Vendors for 2023 Main Street Festival

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, reveals plans for its much-anticipated 39th Annual Main Street Festival, sponsored by First Horizon, to be held in Historic Downtown Franklin from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, and on Sunday, April 23.
Here’s a full list of food vendors that will be at the festival:
- 40 Below Company
- Ace’s Kettle Corn
- Bavarian Bierhaus
- Birdie’s Frozen Drinks
- Bubble Bar
- Buffalo Sausage
- Buffalo’s Street Corn
- Califarmia
- Colton’s Steak House & Grill
- Delicias Colombianas RR
- Ellies Doughnuts
- Fabulous Food Services
- Faith’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream
- Flour & Forge
- Hogwood BBQ
- Joey’s Italian Ice
- Leiper’s Fork Distillery
- Logan’s Snack Shack
- Mama Yang and Daughter
- Rice Rice Baby
- Smokey Dawggs Gourmet Hot Dogs
- The Jiving Turkey
- The Pepper Pott
- The Wacky Lemon
- Travelin Tom’s Coffee Truck
- Uncle Bud’s Catfish, Chicken, and Such
- Unique Funnel Cake House Mama “D” Papa “Doo”
- Vee’s Chick N Cones
- Whitney’s Cookies
- Wild Bill’s Olde Fashioned Soda
- Will’s Chills/Little Jimmy’s Italian Ices
- Woolson Concessions
Entertainment Schedule for 2023 Main Street Festival