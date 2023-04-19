Full List of Food Vendors for 2023 Main Street Festival

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, reveals plans for its much-anticipated 39th Annual Main Street Festival, sponsored by First Horizon, to be held in Historic Downtown Franklin from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, and on Sunday, April 23.

Here’s a full list of food vendors that will be at the festival:

  • 40 Below Company
  • Ace’s Kettle Corn
  • Bavarian Bierhaus
  • Birdie’s Frozen Drinks
  • Bubble Bar
  • Buffalo Sausage
  • Buffalo’s Street Corn
  • Califarmia
  • Colton’s Steak House & Grill
  • Delicias Colombianas RR
  • Ellies Doughnuts
  • Fabulous Food Services
  • Faith’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream
  • Flour & Forge
  • Hogwood BBQ
  • Joey’s Italian Ice
  • Leiper’s Fork Distillery
  • Logan’s Snack Shack
  • Mama Yang and Daughter
  • Rice Rice Baby
  • Smokey Dawggs Gourmet Hot Dogs
  • The Jiving Turkey
  • The Pepper Pott
  • The Wacky Lemon
  • Travelin Tom’s Coffee Truck
  • Uncle Bud’s Catfish, Chicken, and Such
  • Unique Funnel Cake House Mama “D” Papa “Doo”
  • Vee’s Chick N Cones
  • Whitney’s Cookies
  • Wild Bill’s Olde Fashioned Soda
  • Will’s Chills/Little Jimmy’s Italian Ices
  • Woolson Concessions

