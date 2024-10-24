Full List of Artisans to be at Downtown Franklin’s PumpkinFest 2024

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Donna Vissman

Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin – PumpkinFest.

On Saturday, October 26th, the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm; one of the most significant fall events in Franklin, which attracted 112,000 attendees to the free event.

If you are looking to buy a gift or support a local artisan, check out the list of artisans below.

  • 102 Woodworks|Booth 214
  • American Dream Coffee Co.|Booth 420
  • American Dream Coffee Co.|Booth 421
  • Apples Gone Wild|Booth 818
  • Art-Z-Faces|Booth AA|Drawing on Grace Illustrations|Story Time Twine
  • Arte Leather Designs|Booth 109
  • Artisan Wood Turning by Jim|Booth 407
  • Artistic Expressions Woodworking|Booth 139
  • Authors Circle Mid TN|Booth 206
  • Autumn Mitchuson|Booth 110
  • BBOCK ART|Booth 854
  • Bearded Bee Works|Booth 127
  • Bearded Bee Works|Booth 128
  • Bee Purely Radiant|Booth 437
  • Bee Young Products|Booth 834
  • Bell’s Woodwork|Booth 143
  • Bell’s Woodwork|Booth 144
  • Bethlehem Shop|Booth 811
  • Blonde Sausage Co.|Booth 234
  • Blonde Sausage Co.|Booth 235
  • Boho Table and Bench|Booth 121
  • Both Hands on the Wheel|Booth 104
  • Buff and Huck|Booth 203
  • Candles by M|Booth 130
  • Candles by M|Booth 131
  • CC Jordan Designs|Booth 126
  • Cedar Rue|Booth 132
  • chickadee co.|Booth 145
  • Chop Jerky|Booth 503
  • Cinder Bella Studios|Booth 518
  • Clay by Jessi|Booth 802
  • Clayton & Crume|Booth 435
  • Dahlia Hollow Designs|Booth 140
  • Darrel Bowman Pottery|Booth 855
  • Designs by GG|Booth 133
  • Early’s Honey Stand|Booth 230
  • Elle & Jo Tea Co.|Booth 220
  • Erika Prater Ceramics|Booth 216
  • Fabled Raven|Booth 137
  • Fabled Raven|Booth 138
  • Flamgu+Ferrari|Booth 209
  • Flora + Moon|Booth 848
  • Frannielizdesigns|Booth 226
  • Fuzzy Mosby Collar Couture|Booth 108
  • Gallery Leigh Ann|Booth 107
  • Garden To Gourmet Goodness|Booth 820
  • Gem Works and Crafts|Booth 505
  • Gigi’s Kitchen|Booth 146
  • Ginger and Minx|Booth 511
  • Glitter and Toadstools|Booth 229
  • Good Boy Biscuit Co.|Booth 436
  • Granola’d|Booth 849
  • Groovy Gurlz|Booth 208
  • Grown Wild Foods|Booth 411
  • Gussie Bag Company|Booth 142
  • Handy Man Crafts|Booth 836
  • Handy Man Crafts|Booth 837
  • Handy Man Crafts|Booth 838
  • Hey J Design|Booth 824
  • Impeckable Birdhouse|Booth 213
  • Irina’s Handmade in USA|Booth 405
  • Ishi & Co.|Booth 125
  • J R Whitsett Woodworks|Booth 506
  • Jewel Marie’s|Booth 141
  • Journey to Venus|Booth 843
  • Karla Leclair|Booth 205
  • Kell Designs|Booth 443
  • L Colter Pottery|Booth 406
  • LAVENDERGIRLTN|Booth 106
  • Link with Wink|Booth 215
  • Lipstick on a Pig|Booth 514
  • Liv’s Canvas|Booth 431
  • M3D Prints|Booth 823
  • Made to Play Toys|Booth 804
  • Marigold Decor|Booth 409
  • Mattison Woodworks|Booth 803
  • Maxxdoggtoyz|Booth 134
  • Michael Ocepek Art|Booth 240
  • Mini Kitty Designs|Booth 833
  • Miss Daisy’s All Natural Boutique|Booth 805
  • Modern Bronze|Booth 210
  • Mojana|Booth 239
  • Music City Made|Booth 841
  • NASH Boards|Booth 842
  • Natalie Briscoe Illustration and Aria Joy Illustration|Booth 135
  • Novilunio Jewelry|Booth 414
  • Oh Just Dandy|Booth 232
  • One Man, One Garage|Booth 426
  • Oveja Negra Design|Booth 415
  • Paint the Town by Numbers|Booth 202
  • Painted StuF|Booth 211
  • Painted StuF|Booth 212
  • Paul Egbert|Booth 413
  • Paw And Laws Wooden Toys|Booth 231
  • Pennylubelle|Booth 425
  • PIECES PAST|Booth 114
  • Pirate Farm Books|Booth 219
  • pressed.|Booth 501
  • pressed.|Booth 502
  • Real Cajun Market|Booth 424
  • Rebecca Noel Designs|Booth 408
  • Rhoot Man Beverage Company|Booth 418
  • Rochelle Bilby|Booth 136
  • Silver Elevations|Booth 839
  • Sincerely Southern Style|Booth 809
  • Soul Society|Booth 856
  • South Indigo Co.|Booth 429
  • Southern Bales- Art by Allie’s Studio|Booth 129
  • Southern Clay by Ejide|Booth 847
  • Southern Country Preserves|Booth 832
  • Southern Ghost Stories|Booth 412
  • Story Time Suds|Booth 835
  • Sunshine’s Glass Art|Booth 513
  • Swack Art|Booth 810
  • T.H. Custom Decor & Design|Booth 217
  • T.H. Custom Decor & Design|Booth 218
  • Tadpole Creek Creations|Booth 821
  • Tadpole Creek Creations|Booth 822
  • Tennessee Hot Sauce Co.|Booth 430
  • The Crystal Campers|Booth 404
  • The Grumpy Man|Booth 233
  • The Oak Shed|Booth 227
  • The Oak Shed|Booth 228
  • The Olive Branch Candle Co.|Booth 224
  • The Olive Branch Candle Co.|Booth 225
  • The Scent Studio|Booth 416
  • The Wooden Fence|Booth 422
  • Turning Round|Booth 111
  • Twyla Designs|Booth 236
  • Vintage Again Arts|Booth 808
  • Welded|Booth 105
  • White Sage Candle Company|Booth 517
  • Whitney’s Art Studio|Booth 840
  • Wild Heart Art|Booth 516
  • Wild Woods Floral Design|Booth 204
  • Wise Company|Booth 419
  • Wooden Element|Booth 112
  • WoodLand Thistle|Booth 819
  • Zambezi Artisan|Booth 423
  • Zen Mind Crystals|Booth 147
  • Zerep|Booth 504

