Full List of Artisans to be at Downtown Franklin’s PumpkinFest 2023

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Taylor Means

Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin – PumpkinFest.

On Saturday, October 28th, the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm; one of the most significant fall events in Franklin, which attracted 112,000 attendees to the free event.

If you are looking to buy a gift or support a local artisan, check out the list of artisans below.

  • 100 % Cool Efi Designs | Booth 827
  • 1220 Bloom Street | Booth 443
  • 317 Clay Co | Booth 131
  • Akayati Craft Centre | Booth 426
  • Alexander’s Wood Emporium | Booth 846
  • Alli-Jean | Booth 812
  • ALVY Candles | Booth 107
  • Andrea Silva Design | Booth 420
  • April’s Sewing & Kawaii Creations | Booth 829
  • Arte Leather Designs | Booth 440
  • Artisan Wood Turning by Jim | Booth 104
  • Ashwood and Hawke | Booth 436
  • Bake to Belong | Booth 113
  • Bead Chick Jewelry | Booth 835
  • Black Sheep Goods | Booth 233
  • Buff and Huck Hats | Booth 202
  • Build A Barnyard Friend | Booth 430
  • Bumblebee Bins | Booth 431
  • Buskers Corner | Booth 814
  • Buskers Corner | Booth 815
  • Candle with a Handle | Booth 408
  • Cedar Rue | Booth 142
  • CEMENT6 | Booth 234
  • chickadee co. | Booth 223
  • Clayton & Crume | Booth 215
  • ClearlyPurNaturals | Booth 136
  • Cloverbrook Candle Co | Booth 130
  • Clubhouse Golf | Booth Landmark
  • Combustion Ceramics | Booth 230
  • Cordially Creative | Booth 229
  • CorSpice | Booth 820
  • Cosgrove and Lewis | Booth 218
  • Dafni Woodworking | Booth 124
  • Daisy Sue Design | Booth 109
  • Daniel Fager-George | Booth 830
  • DesignsbyGGdecatur | Booth 144
  • Dog Bandana Co. | Booth 115
  • Dowis Designs | Booth 818
  • Dragonfly Hill Art | Booth 822
  • Dye WorksII | Booth 811
  • Elle & Jo Tea Co. | Booth 128
  • Eloise + Co | Booth 225
  • Every Day Collective Co. | Booth 240
  • Fabled Raven | Booth 412
  • Fabled Raven | Booth 413
  • Fantasy Face Artistry | Booth KidZone
  • Fete | Booth 844
  • Flora + Moon | Booth 819
  • For the Love of Letters | Booth 217
  • ForeverBloom | Booth 816
  • Fowler Artwork | Booth 203
  • Gallery Leigh Ann | Booth 435
  • Ginger and Minx | Booth 410
  • Glitter and Toadstools | Booth 842
  • Granola’d | Booth 110
  • Greg’s Art & Garden Iron | Booth 823
  • Greg’s Art & Garden Iron | Booth 824
  • Greg’s Art & Garden Iron | Booth 825
  • Grown Wild Foods | Booth 102
  • Grown Wild Foods | Booth 103
  • Hannah Vaughn Gogh | Booth 132
  • Harmacy Hot Sauce Co. | Booth 232
  • Her Best Foot Forward | Booth 813
  • Hey J Design | Booth 212
  • Hug A Farmer | Booth 135
  • Impeckable Birdhouse | Booth 805
  • InsideOut | Booth 137
  • InsideOut | Booth 138
  • Jennie Okon | Booth 235
  • Jesus Loves Me Always | Booth 411
  • Julie Cavalli Studios | Booth 114
  • Just clay | Booth 220
  • Lara Jean Doodles | Booth 139
  • Larra Mirk Design | Booth 423
  • Laura Maureen Designs | Booth 126
  • LAVENDERGIRLTN | Booth 418
  • LAVENDERGIRLTN | Booth 419
  • Link Up With Vtina Beauty | Booth 213
  • Lisa Rocks in Copper | Booth 826
  • Lustful Bath | Booth 127
  • M3D Prints | Booth 208
  • Maddox Wood Design | Booth 810
  • Maple Milk Farm | Booth 840
  • Marigold Decor | Booth 121
  • Marmare Made | Booth 832
  • mbDesigns | Booth 404
  • Mill Creek Leather | Booth 238
  • Mill Creek Leather | Booth 239
  • Miss Daisy’s All Natural Boutique | Booth 224
  • Music City Made | Booth 843
  • NASHVILLE PICKS | Booth 236
  • Needle & Nails | Booth 828
  • New River Creations | Booth 841
  • Novilunio Jewelry | Booth 226
  • On LIndleyhill Handbags | Booth 821
  • Ouchonder Chili Co. | Booth 140
  • P.E.T. Slimes | Booth 209
  • Paint the Town by Numbers | Booth 425
  • Painted Grace | Booth 845
  • Pare Candle | Booth 210
  • Pet Musings | Booth 847
  • PL8Lady | Booth 227
  • PL8Lady | Booth 228
  • PlumCotton Apparel Co. | Booth 833
  • PlumCotton Apparel Co. | Booth 834
  • pressed. | Booth 105
  • pressed. | Booth 106
  • Ray Stephenson Art | Booth 429
  • Rebecca Noel Designs | Booth 407
  • Saturday Sanity Pottery | Booth 437
  • Sharon Terry Tee’s & Boutique | Booth 216
  • ShutterMove | Booth PetZone
  • Silver Elevations | Booth 848
  • Simply Amazing Apples | Booth 219
  • Slate & Stone Co | Booth 831
  • Southern Addiction Decor | Booth 145
  • Southern Addiction Decor | Booth 146
  • Southern Addiction Decor | Booth 147
  • Southern Clay by Ejide | Booth 808
  • Southern Comfort Metal Works | Booth 231
  • Southern Edge Wood Design | Booth 237
  • Southern Ghost Stories | Booth 134
  • Studio 11 home and body | Booth 214
  • Sunshine’s Glass Art | Booth 807
  • Sweet Liza’s | Booth 211
  • T.H. Christian Decor | Booth 108
  • Tennessee Hot Sauce Co | Booth 804
  • The Author’s Circle | Booth 206
  • The Everyday Co. | Booth 817
  • The Oak Shed | Booth 204
  • The Oak Shed | Booth 205
  • The Rabbit Whole Studio | Booth 836
  • The Rug Lady | Booth 421
  • The Wooden Fence | Booth 839
  • Thistle Thicket | Booth 141
  • Tribe and Temple | Booth 803
  • Twin Creek Woodworks | Booth 802
  • VioletteSkyCo | Booth 133
  • Walden Farmacy | Booth 837
  • White Sage Candle Company | Booth 809
  • Whitney’s Art Studio | Booth 112
  • Wild Woods Floral Design, LLC | Booth 422
  • WOODBINE DESIGNS | Booth 405
  • Yucca Knits | Booth 129
  • Zerep Designs | Booth 111

 

