Full List of Artisans to be at Downtown Franklin’s PumpkinFest 2023

Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin – PumpkinFest.

On Saturday, October 28th, the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm; one of the most significant fall events in Franklin, which attracted 112,000 attendees to the free event.

If you are looking to buy a gift or support a local artisan, check out the list of artisans below.

100 % Cool Efi Designs | Booth 827

1220 Bloom Street | Booth 443

317 Clay Co | Booth 131

Akayati Craft Centre | Booth 426

Alexander’s Wood Emporium | Booth 846

Alli-Jean | Booth 812

ALVY Candles | Booth 107

Andrea Silva Design | Booth 420

April’s Sewing & Kawaii Creations | Booth 829

Arte Leather Designs | Booth 440

Artisan Wood Turning by Jim | Booth 104

Ashwood and Hawke | Booth 436

Bake to Belong | Booth 113

Bead Chick Jewelry | Booth 835

Black Sheep Goods | Booth 233

Buff and Huck Hats | Booth 202

Build A Barnyard Friend | Booth 430

Bumblebee Bins | Booth 431

Buskers Corner | Booth 814

Buskers Corner | Booth 815

Candle with a Handle | Booth 408

Cedar Rue | Booth 142

CEMENT6 | Booth 234

chickadee co. | Booth 223

Clayton & Crume | Booth 215

ClearlyPurNaturals | Booth 136

Cloverbrook Candle Co | Booth 130

Clubhouse Golf | Booth Landmark

Combustion Ceramics | Booth 230

Cordially Creative | Booth 229

CorSpice | Booth 820

Cosgrove and Lewis | Booth 218

Dafni Woodworking | Booth 124

Daisy Sue Design | Booth 109

Daniel Fager-George | Booth 830

DesignsbyGGdecatur | Booth 144

Dog Bandana Co. | Booth 115

Dowis Designs | Booth 818

Dragonfly Hill Art | Booth 822

Dye WorksII | Booth 811

Elle & Jo Tea Co. | Booth 128

Eloise + Co | Booth 225

Every Day Collective Co. | Booth 240

Fabled Raven | Booth 412

Fabled Raven | Booth 413

Fantasy Face Artistry | Booth KidZone

Fete | Booth 844

Flora + Moon | Booth 819

For the Love of Letters | Booth 217

ForeverBloom | Booth 816

Fowler Artwork | Booth 203

Gallery Leigh Ann | Booth 435

Ginger and Minx | Booth 410

Glitter and Toadstools | Booth 842

Granola’d | Booth 110

Greg’s Art & Garden Iron | Booth 823

Greg’s Art & Garden Iron | Booth 824

Greg’s Art & Garden Iron | Booth 825

Grown Wild Foods | Booth 102

Grown Wild Foods | Booth 103

Hannah Vaughn Gogh | Booth 132

Harmacy Hot Sauce Co. | Booth 232

Her Best Foot Forward | Booth 813

Hey J Design | Booth 212

Hug A Farmer | Booth 135

Impeckable Birdhouse | Booth 805

InsideOut | Booth 137

InsideOut | Booth 138

Jennie Okon | Booth 235

Jesus Loves Me Always | Booth 411

Julie Cavalli Studios | Booth 114

Just clay | Booth 220

Lara Jean Doodles | Booth 139

Larra Mirk Design | Booth 423

Laura Maureen Designs | Booth 126

LAVENDERGIRLTN | Booth 418

LAVENDERGIRLTN | Booth 419

Link Up With Vtina Beauty | Booth 213

Lisa Rocks in Copper | Booth 826

Lustful Bath | Booth 127

M3D Prints | Booth 208

Maddox Wood Design | Booth 810

Maple Milk Farm | Booth 840

Marigold Decor | Booth 121

Marmare Made | Booth 832

mbDesigns | Booth 404

Mill Creek Leather | Booth 238

Mill Creek Leather | Booth 239

Miss Daisy’s All Natural Boutique | Booth 224

Music City Made | Booth 843

NASHVILLE PICKS | Booth 236

Needle & Nails | Booth 828

New River Creations | Booth 841

Novilunio Jewelry | Booth 226

On LIndleyhill Handbags | Booth 821

Ouchonder Chili Co. | Booth 140

P.E.T. Slimes | Booth 209

Paint the Town by Numbers | Booth 425

Painted Grace | Booth 845

Pare Candle | Booth 210

Pet Musings | Booth 847

PL8Lady | Booth 227

PL8Lady | Booth 228

PlumCotton Apparel Co. | Booth 833

PlumCotton Apparel Co. | Booth 834

pressed. | Booth 105

pressed. | Booth 106

Ray Stephenson Art | Booth 429

Rebecca Noel Designs | Booth 407

Saturday Sanity Pottery | Booth 437

Sharon Terry Tee’s & Boutique | Booth 216

ShutterMove | Booth PetZone

Silver Elevations | Booth 848

Simply Amazing Apples | Booth 219

Slate & Stone Co | Booth 831

Southern Addiction Decor | Booth 145

Southern Addiction Decor | Booth 146

Southern Addiction Decor | Booth 147

Southern Clay by Ejide | Booth 808

Southern Comfort Metal Works | Booth 231

Southern Edge Wood Design | Booth 237

Southern Ghost Stories | Booth 134

Studio 11 home and body | Booth 214

Sunshine’s Glass Art | Booth 807

Sweet Liza’s | Booth 211

T.H. Christian Decor | Booth 108

Tennessee Hot Sauce Co | Booth 804

The Author’s Circle | Booth 206

The Everyday Co. | Booth 817

The Oak Shed | Booth 204

The Oak Shed | Booth 205

The Rabbit Whole Studio | Booth 836

The Rug Lady | Booth 421

The Wooden Fence | Booth 839

Thistle Thicket | Booth 141

Tribe and Temple | Booth 803

Twin Creek Woodworks | Booth 802

VioletteSkyCo | Booth 133

Walden Farmacy | Booth 837

White Sage Candle Company | Booth 809

Whitney’s Art Studio | Booth 112

Wild Woods Floral Design, LLC | Booth 422

WOODBINE DESIGNS | Booth 405

Yucca Knits | Booth 129

Zerep Designs | Booth 111