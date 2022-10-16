Full List of Artisans to be at Downtown Franklin’s PumpkinFest 2022

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Donna Vissman

Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin – PumpkinFest.

On Saturday, October 29th, the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm; one of the most significant fall events in Franklin, which attracted 65,000 attendees to the free event.

If you are looking to buy a gift or support a local artisan, the list of artisans who will be at PumpkinFest has been released. From artwork to items for your furry family members, and more. Take a look at the list below.

  • Alyssa Kate Designs
  • ArtByWilly
  • Bobby Lowe llc
  • Bronze Beasties
  • Daisy Sue Design
  • Darling Derrick
  • DyeWorks11
  • Fabled Raven
  • Friends Life Community
  • Gallery Leigh Ann
  • Holston Mountain Hat Project
  • Hug A Farmer
  • InsideOutLLC
  • Jacob Olds Art
  • Kiki Boho
  • Maddie and Kenz
  • Maile Lani
  • Manager
  • Mptcreatvity
  • P.E.T. Slimes
  • Pardus LLC
  • Pieces  Past
  • Rebecca Noel Designs
  • Rew Elliott Jewelry
  • Rustic Nester
  • Sean Shrum studio
  • Secret Wild, LLC
  • She Crafts Joy
  • Southern At Heart
  • Team Whitt Designs
  • The Candle Bug
  • Trendy Bubs
  • Winton Design Company
  • Novel
  • THE FLEUR SAUVAGE
  • Lazarus Artisan Goods
  • Clayton & Crume
  • Narrow Gate
  • Mill Creek leather
  • Gypsyrose
  • Greg’s Antiques & Garden Iron
  • Engine-New-Ity
  • Kuniko Creates
  • Freelance Illustration
  • Studio 202
  • Olivia Fields Fine Art
  • Whiskey Roots
  • Hey J Design Printing & Design
  • WW Farms, lavender fields
  • The Pearled Rose
  • ImPeckable Birdhouse
  • Southern Ghost Stories
  • FEED THE FLOCK
  • Designs by Mia Lauren
  • Karah DeAnn Designs
  • Classy and Kinda Sassy
  • STEVEN ADAMSON
  • The Little Nest
  • Midnight Cowgirl
  • Simply Amazing Apples
  • Ouchonder Chili Co.
  • Elle & Jo Tea Co
  • Grown Wild
  • Papa C Pies
  • Bake to Belong
  • Harmacy Hot Sauce Co.
  • Granola’d
  • Boss Lady Threads
  • The Pandemic Pup
  • King Lou Pets
  • Pet Musings
  • Joe Ladendorf Photography
  • Michael Kaal Photography
  • Image Dezine
  • LavendergirlTN
  • Cosgrove and Lewis Handmade Luxury Soaps
  • Divine Purity Aurapothecary, LLC
  • 1220 Bloom Street
  • The Rug Lady
  • The Oak Shed
  • Jim Ballard
  • Southern Addiction Decor and Furniture
  • Hollow Springs Bowl Works
  • Southern Edge Wood Design
  • Mountain Ash Home
  • Built on the Rock Driftwood Decor
  • Somack Creations

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here