Full List of Artisans for Dickens of a Christmas 2023

Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest holiday events in downtown Franklin – Dickens of a Christmas.
The festival takes place on Saturday, December 9, from 10 am tp 6 pm and Sunday, December 10 from 11 am to 5 pm. The free event for the community is one of the best holiday events.
If you want to buy a gift or support a local artisan, check out the list of artisans who will be at Dickens of a Christmas, from artwork to items for your furry family members and more. Take a look at the list below.
A Fox’s Tale | 404
A Fox’s Tale | 405
Alchemy and the Sea | 147
Amazing Clays | 818
Arrington Creek Pottery | 317
Artisan Wood Turning by Jim | 301
Arts Council of Williamson County | 132
Atelier Glass Studio | 219
Bake to Belong | 234
Bethlehem Shop | 407
Boro Wood Works | 808
Britts Leather Co. | 223
Britts Leather Co. | 224
Brott’s Beard Care | 813
Buff and Huck | 101
Build A Barnyard Friend | 511
Bumblebee Bins | 134
Candle Tree Press | 215
Candle with a Handle | 129
Cara Fuller Fine Art Photography | 811
Carolina Bee Farm | 806
Carolina Bee Farm | 807
Carpe Librum | 109
Carpe Librum | 110
CEMENT6 | 112
Chad Moore | 142
chickadee co. | 143
Cindy Bella Designs | 141
Cloverbrook Candle Co. | 840
Cordelias | 413
Cosgrove and Lewis | 217
Cutting Edge Knife | 202
Dave’s Welding | 139
Dave’s Welding | 140
Elle & Jo Tea Co. | 209
Emrose Bands | 837
Every Day Collective Co. | 505
Fabled Raven | 809
Fabulina Designs | 111
For the Love of Letters | 118
FortBuzz | 515
Fowler Artwork | 408
Frannieliz Designs | 205
Fun Stuff Pottery | 239
Gem Works and Crafts | 839
GeNiA’s ArT | 115
GeorgiaFireSteel | 810
Ghost Gums on the Ridge | 240
Gigi’s Quilts & Things | 820
Gigi’s Quilts & Things | 821
Ginger and Minx | 304
Grown Wild Foods | 121
Grown Wild Foods | 122
Handy Man Crafts | 303
Harmacy Hot Sauce | 824
Hightower Crafts | 503
Honey Child Jellies | 216
Hot Sauce Nashville | 804
Hug A Farmer | 506
Impeckable Birdhouse | 133
In The Wild Candles | 106
Jennifer Lynn Crafts | 838
Jewel Marie’s | 138
Joe Ladendorf Photography and Workshops | 102
KnotHead Studios | 514
Kuhlmans Rustic Cedar | 218
Laura Maureen Designs | 308
LAVENDERGIRLTN | 113
LAVENDERGIRLTN | 114
Link Up With Vtina Beauty | 230
Little Miss Mel | 844
Lucky Nugget Candles | 306
Lucky Nugget Candles | 307
LuLu & Oliver Candle Co | 148
Lustful Bath | 513
Maddie and Kenz | 845
Maddox Wood Design | 841
Made to Play Toys | 842
Marigold Decor | 504
McKinnon’s Cocktails & Carolina Creekhouse | 816
McKinnon’s Cocktails & Carolina Creekhouse | 817
Meena Creations | 305
Megan Alexander, Author | 315
Mermaid Accessories | 108
Michael Kaal Photography | 233
Midnight Grove Candle Co. | 136
Mill Creek Leather | 500
Mill Creek Leather | 501
Miss Daisy’s All Natural Boutique | 512
Modern Bronze | 210
Music City Made | 812
Nashville Collar Co/Love 4 Paws | 135
Nashville Picks | 146
New Moon Thicket | 836
Nicholas Ricaurte | 822
Nicholas Ricaurte | 823
One Man One Garage | 412
Orchard View Pottery | 235
Orchard View Pottery | 236
P.E.T. Slimes | 843
Papa C Pies Bakery | 107
Papa T Rock Candles | 203
Pare Candle | 227
Patti Arns Studio | 144
Penn’s Pens | 521
Popi N Mimi’s Pecans | 313
Popi N Mimi’s Pecans | 314
Pottery Art by Jana Rohlickova | 803
pressed. | 228
pressed. | 229
Real Cajun Market | 103
Red Tail Forge Works | 321
Rising Star Leather Works | 805
Roots In Tennessee | 204
Rustler Hat Co. | 125
Scrunchie City | 131
Sean Shrum Studio | 319
Sean Shrum Studio | 320
SeaStar Kids | 237
SeaStar Kids | 238
Secret Springs Studio | 145
Sierra Design | 846
Simply Amazing Apples | 222
Smoky Mountain Spice Factory | 819
Soaring Sparrow | 847
Soaring Sparrow | 848
Southern Addiction Decor | 126
Southern Addiction Decor | 127
Southern Addiction Decor | 128
Southern Edge Wood Design | 231
Southern Roots Designs | 834
Southern Roots Designs | 835
Steampunk Butterfly | 410
Story Time Twine & Decor/ Story Time Suds Soapery | 220
The 423 Pottery Studio | 516
The Author’s Circle | 206
The Blade and Block | 802
The Hallway Art | 137
The Oak Shed | 213
The Oak Shed | 214
The Wooden Fence | 832
Thunder & Twine | 232
Toodlebug’s | 242
Trenton Lee Photography | 522
Trish’s Dishes and More | 411
Tucker’s Pepper Company | 833
Valiant Mouse | 130
Warren Rossi-Artist | 801
Whitney’s Art Studio | 104
Wild Woods Floral Design | 316
WOODBINE DESIGNS | 226
yycreations | 225
Zippy Treats | 105