Full List of Artisans for Dickens of a Christmas 2022

Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest holiday events in downtown Franklin – Dickens of a Christmas.
The festival takes place on Saturday, December 10 from 10am tp 6pm and Sunday December 11 from 11am to 5pm. The free event for the community is one of the best holiday events around.
If you want to buy a gift or support a local artisan, check out the list of artisans who will be at Dickens of a Christmas. From artwork to items for your furry family members and more. Take a look at the list below
- 1220 Bloom Street | Booth 516
- 423 Pottery | Booth 408
- A Fox’s Tale | Booth 404
- A Fox’s Tale | Booth 405
- Alaska Rocks!!! | Booth 511
- Alyssa Kate Designs | Booth 132
- Atelier Glass Studio | Booth 414
- Bake to Belong | Booth 116
- Bethlehem Shop | Booth 306
- Bill Peach Artist Circle | Booth 209
- Bob Wolf Designs | Booth 303
- Bopbe | Booth 130
- Boss Lady Threads | Booth 839
- Buff and Huck | Booth 203
- Cara Fuller Fine Art | Booth 208
- Cedar Rue | Booth 210
- CEMENT6 | Booth 230
- chickadee co. | Booth 804
- Coles Corner | Booth 817
- Coonhound Hollow Mercantile | Booth 112
- Coonhound Hollow Mercantile | Booth 113
- Cosgrove and Lewis Handmade Luxury Soaps | Booth 224
- Creatively Stoned | Booth 206
- Daisy Sue Design | Booth 205
- Darrel Bowman Pottery | Booth 838
- Dixie Pottery | Booth 141
- Dixie Pottery | Booth 142
- Elizabeth Polland Art | Booth 137
- Elle & Jo Tea Co | Booth 805
- Fantasy Face Art | Booth KZ7
- First Mountain Woodcraft | Booth 410
- First Mountain Woodcraft | Booth 411
- FlashBurn Designs | Booth 104
- FortBuzz | Booth 403
- Frannielizdesigns | Booth 412
- Fun Stuff Pottery | Booth 502
- Georgia Fire Steel | Booth 407
- Grown Wild | Booth 108
- Grown Wild | Booth 109
- Grumpy Veteran Turnings | Booth 840
- Haiti Market | Booth 807
- Hannah | Booth 812
- Harmacy Hot Sauce Co. | Booth 505
- Hill Hollow Workshop | Booth 821
- Honey Child Jellies | Booth 106
- Hot Sauce Nashville | Booth 802
- Hug A Farmer | Booth 126
- ImPECKable Birdhouse | Booth 829
- ISEA DESIGNS | Booth 229
- J. Paris Designs | Booth 122
- Jim Ballard | Booth 301
- Jim Stellick | Booth 522
- Joe Ladendorf Photography | Booth 212
- Lappentots | Booth 828
- LavendergirlTN | Booth 819
- LavendergirlTN | Booth 820
- Little Creek Studio | Booth 134
- Made by Moonlite | Booth 521
- Mallory Lane Creative | Booth 215
- Marbela Cosmetics | Booth 837
- Maxx Dogg Toyz | Booth 123
- Meena Creations | Booth 813
- Megan Alexander Book Signing Booth | Booth 315
- mercer & jayne | Booth 103
- Mermaid Accessories | Booth 220B
- Michael Kaal Photography | Booth 822
- Midnight Grove Candle Co. | Booth 503
- Midnight Grove Candle Co. | Booth 504
- Mill Creek leather | Booth 110
- Mill Creek leather | Booth 111
- Modern Bronze Jewelry | Booth 124
- Mountain Momma Organics | Booth 221
- Mptcreatvity | Booth 232
- MUSE by Tracy | Booth 220A
- Music To My Ears Jewelry | Booth 227
- Mystic Nature Design | Booth 304
- Narrow Gate | Booth 313
- Narrow Gate | Booth 314
- Nomad | Booth 413
- Orchard View Pottery | Booth 225
- Orchard View Pottery | Booth 226
- P.E.T. Slimes | Booth 830
- Paint the Town by Numbers | Booth 119
- Papa C Pies | Booth 305
- Papats Rock Candles | Booth 308
- Pardus LLC | Booth 213
- Pardus LLC | Booth 214
- Pare Candle Company | Booth 139
- PearlSandSea Jewelry | Booth 320
- Penn’s Pens | Booth 133
- Pet Musings | Booth 818
- Pieces Past | Booth 228
- Popi n Mimi Pecans | Booth 416
- Pottery art by Jana Rohlickova | Booth 808
- pressed. | Booth 231
- Quilting Bliss | Booth 319
- Red Tail Forge Works | Booth 321
- Resera | Booth 831
- Rhonda Schrage Art | Booth 809
- Rusty Glass Fused Art | Booth 816
- Sean Shrum studio | Booth 514
- Sean Shrum studio | Booth 515
- Secret Wild, LLC | Booth 129
- Shiver N Sweat | Booth 101
- Shiver N Sweat | Booth 102
- Short & Stout Pottery | Booth 138
- Sierra Design | Booth 317
- Slate & Stone Co. | Booth 218
- Soaring Sparrow | Booth 841
- Soaring Sparrow | Booth 842
- Southern Addiction Decor and Furniture | Booth 222
- Southern Addiction Decor and Furniture | Booth 223
- Southern At Heart | Booth 513
- Southern Edge Wood Design | Booth 510
- SOUTHERN ROOTS DESIGNS | Booth 810
- SOUTHERN ROOTS DESIGNS | Booth 811
- Steampunk Butterfly | Booth 302
- Straeffer Studios | Booth 832
- Studio 202 | Booth 121
- Stumpmen | Booth 500
- sweetpeatoad | Booth 120
- Team Whitt Designs | Booth 803
- The Girl In the Garden | Booth 827
- The Golden Leaf | Booth 836
- The Oak Shed | Booth 233
- The Oak Shed | Booth 234
- The Pandemic Pup | Booth 217
- Thunder & Twine | Booth 125
- Tim West Photography | Booth 140
- toodlesbug’s | Booth 833
- Trishs’s Dishes and More | Booth 512
- Twisted Sisters Studio | Booth 307
- Unity Leather Inc | Booth 131
- Urban hippie jewelry | Booth 235
- Valiant Mouse | Booth 136
- wearing hope | Booth 806
- Whitney Lynne Webster | Booth 501
- Wild Woods Floral Design | Booth 316
- Woodchuck Creations | Booth 204
- Zerep | Booth 216
- Zippy Treats | Booth 105