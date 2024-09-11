Full Closure of Bridge Over Harpeth River Scheduled

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting a full road closure of SR 100 over the Harpeth River in Davidson County.

Crews with Bell & Associates Construction will conduct a continuous full road closure on SR 100 over the Harpeth River in both directions starting Friday, September 13 at 8 p.m. until Monday, September 16 at 5 a.m. The closure is needed to repair the bridge. Detour signage will be in place

Motorists traveling westbound will need to take Old Hickory Boulevard to Old Hillsboro Road to SR 96 to get back on SR 100.

Motorists traveling eastbound will need to take SR 96 to Old Hillsboro Road to get back on SR 100.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay map (https://smartway.tn.gov). Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.

