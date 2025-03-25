Fugitive Serial Robbery Suspect Arrested

March 19, 2025 – Fugitive serial robbery suspect Alex Currithers, 29, was arrested last week at a strip mall in the 3600 block of Bell Road, where they also located his black Jeep Grand Cherokee that matched the description of the vehicle used in several of the robberies. A handgun, ten grams of cocaine, 5.3 grams of fentanyl, and eight grams of meth were recovered from the Jeep.

During an interview, Currithers admitted to the following armed robberies in Nashville:

Dollar General, 2724 Murfreesboro Pike, on March 17;

Circle K, 3043 Nolensville Pike, on March 12;

Dollar General, 3006 Gallatin Pike, on March 10.

Tips from the public, following the release of surveillance photos to the media, resulted in the identification of Currithers. The U.S. Marshals Service also contacted MNPD detectives regarding Currithers, who they believed was the same man wanted in Georgia on 18 outstanding warrants, including for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault against an officer.

Currithers is charged locally with being a fugitive from justice and three counts of aggravated robbery. He also made incriminating statements regarding investigations into recent robberies in LaVergne and Brentwood.

This investigation, which continues, was greatly assisted by MNPD’s Canine Unit and Aviation Section and the LaVergne and Brentwood Police Departments.

Source: MNPD

