Fudgie the Whale Ice Cream Cake Is Now at Publix

Carvel’s iconic Fudgie the Whale ice cream cake is coming to Publix Bakery freezers this summer for the first time ever — bringing nearly five decades of nostalgia to grocery store shelves.

What Is the Fudgie the Whale Cake at Publix?

The new retail version is a round, 46 fl. oz. cake that serves 6–10 people. It features creamy chocolate and vanilla ice cream, signature Carvel Crunchies®, and the unmistakable Fudgie the Whale design on top — all available in the Publix Bakery freezer case.

How Long Has Fudgie the Whale Been Around?

Fudgie the Whale was originally introduced in 1977 as a Father’s Day promotion, available exclusively at Carvel shoppes. Now, nearly 50 years later, the beloved design is available at a major grocery retailer for the first time.

Where Can You Buy Fudgie the Whale Ice Cream Cake?

Look for the Fudgie the Whale cake in the bakery freezer section at Publix locations. You can also use the store locator at ILoveIceCreamCakes.com to find Carvel ice cream cakes near you. The cake is a limited-time offering, so availability won’t last all summer.

Who Makes the Fudgie the Whale Grocery Store Cake?

The retail expansion is handled by I Love Ice Cream Cakes (ILICC), the Rich Products division behind Carvel® — The Original Ice Cream Cake™ — along with ice cream cakes from Oreo®, Reese’s, Funfetti®, and Jon Donaire®.

What Occasions Is Fudgie the Whale Perfect For?

The cake is timed for summer celebrations — Father’s Day, Fourth of July, and summer birthdays. It’s designed for families who don’t live near a Carvel shoppe but want to bring that classic ice cream cake experience home.

Source: PRN