FTC Warns of COVID-19 Vaccine Survey Scam

via AgeWell of Middle Tennessee

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently released a warning that scammers are utilizing a new scam, sending bogus COVID vaccine surveys via texts and emails. This is a simple ploy to steal your money and/or identity.

People who receive the message are asked to complete a limited-time survey about the different vaccines and once completed, will receive a gift but are asked to pay shipping fees. This is a scam! Legitimate surveys do NOT ask for credit/debit cards or banking information.

Scam Safety Tips:

If you receive an email or text you are unsure about, never click on any links and/or attachments.

Never call the phone number provided in the communication. If you want to contact the company, find their correct phone number online and call them directly.

Never give out personal information, credit/debit card and banking information to any company/person that calls unexpectedly.

If you believe you have received a scam email/text, you can report it to the FTC at reportfraud.ftc.gov.