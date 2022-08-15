FTC Issues Warning Regarding an Increase of Text Message Scams

via AgeWell of Middle Tennessee

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), issued a warning that there has been an increase in reports of people receiving text message scams. Most of these text messages appear to come from well-known companies. They may be offering a reward, a warning of fraud, or information about a delivery. The messages differ but ultimately, all want the same thing, your private information, and your money.

The best way to protect yourself? Never use any phone number or links contained within the text. If you are concerned that the text message may be legitimate, contact the company using a phone number or website you know to be real.

If you receive a phishing text message, report it.

Step 1: If you have received a phishing text message, forward it to SPAM (7726).

Step 2: Report the incident to the FTC at reportfraud.ftc.gov.

For more information about phishing, please visit ftc.gov/phishing.

Sources: consumer.ftc.gov, ftc.gov/phishing