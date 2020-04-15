On Wednesday, Gov. Bill Lee recommended that schools remain closed through the 2019-2020 school year. Based upon Gov. Lee’s recommendation, Franklin Special School District (FSSD) announced they will be closed for the remainder of the school year.

Based upon Governor Lee’s recommendation, the @franklinspecial will be closed for the remainder of the current school year. An official communication will be sent soon. — Dr. David Snowden (@fssdDirofSchool) April 15, 2020

Teachers and principals are working hard to provide families with the resources that you and your children need to learn from home. As the closure has extended, teachers are offering more and more opportunities to connect with students. As teachers explore the various FSSD-approved online resources and innovative ways to remain connected, they will notify you of those options. FSSD encourages parents to reach out to your children’s teachers whenever you, or your child, have a question about the learning packet or want to communicate other needs.

Free WiFi Hot Spots

The City of Franklin’s free Wi-Fi hot spots provide families with free internet access. The service is available at:

Downtown Franklin – two-block area around the Square

Harlinsdale Farm

Eastern Flank Battlefield Park

Physical distancing should still be maintained while using this service in these designated areas.

Free Meal Program Continues

FSSD will continue to provide a bi-weekly drive-through meal program at Liberty Elementary and Poplar Grove on Mondays and Thursdays from 11:00-12:30. They will also continue the Monday and Thursday delivery of meals to the selected bus stops (see flyer to the right). On these days, families will be provided with multiple meals to bridge the hunger gap.

