



Poplar Grove Middle School teacher Laura Lavery is among 30 teachers across the state who have been invited to participate in the State Collaborative on Reforming Education (SCORE) 2020-2021 Tennessee Educator Fellowship.

Lavery, a Spanish teacher at Poplar Grove Middle, earned the fellowship through a competitive application process and will be part of a year-long program that gives educators the opportunity to learn about education policy and turn that knowledge into advocacy that positively impacts student achievement and educator effectiveness.

Poplar Grove Middle principal Chris Treadway, Ed.D., believes Lavery’s strengths in technology and student relationships will benefit the group’s overall mission. “Mrs. Lavery will be an excellent addition to the Educator Fellowship. Her focus on instructional technology within the framework of her foreign language classroom is extensive, as well as her emphasis on the importance of social emotional learning within the school environment.”

SCORE President and CEO David Mansouri said that the collaboration of educators drives conversations that lead to action. “Through their impact on policy discussions, fellows keep the best interests of students at the forefront of decisions on the local and state level,” Mansouri said.

“This opportunity will allow me to represent my Poplar Grove students and families, learn about education policy in our state, and engage with policymakers on student-focused initiatives,” Lavery said. “I am so very excited to be selected as a SCORE Educator Fellow.”

The fellows chosen for this cohort come from elementary, middle, and high schools in 23 districts across the state in urban, suburban and rural settings. Lavery has been teaching for eight years.



