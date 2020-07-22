



The Franklin Special School District (FSSD) shared its plans for the 2020-2021 school year. The plan, called Return to Learn 2020, was approved by FSSD School Board on July 20.

FSSD will offer two options for K-8 families – in person and virtual learning. School is scheduled to begin August 7.

In-Person learning means students will attend their zoned school each weekday. If families choose in-person learning, this decision must be made for the entirety of each semester.

Virtual learning is the selection of a semester of learning at home primarily using online resources and taught by a certified FSSD teacher assigned to a group of virtual learners.

The FSSD Virtual Learning Program is a fully accredited alternative to in-person attendance for kindergarten through eighth-grade students. Courses will mirror the content/courses being taught at the school sites.

If a student, class or a school need to transition to an off-campus environment, then students would participate in remote learning, which primarily uses online resources, until school reopens or the student has been cleared to return to school.

“The plans and options presented in our Return to Learn 2020 reflect a balance between maintaining the safety of students, staff members, and families in the face of this continued public health uncertainty, while also delivering high quality teaching and learning experiences that focus on excellent and equitable outcomes for all students. As new information is available, or if public health recommendations for schools change, we will keep our community informed,” states the FSSD site.

However, the decision to shift to an alternate schedule or close FSSD schools may need to be made to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Possible School Closure Trigger Points:

Student and/or staff absenteeism

Spread of COVID-19 in the community

Confirmed case(s) of COVID-19 in one or more schools

FSSD will be following these new procedures:

K-8 students and FSSD staff wearing cloth face coverings at school and on the bus

Increased cleaning and disinfecting of surfaces throughout the day

Monitoring symptoms and temperatures at home before attending school

Going through screening and temperature checks upon arrival to school

Maintaining social distancing whenever possible; keeping students in small groups and limiting the mixing of groups; coordinated movement throughout the building

Hand hygiene practices and education, including scheduled time for frequent hand washing and access to hand sanitizer throughout the building and on the bus

Increased circulation of outdoor air when possible

Rearranging furniture to allow for social distancing whenever possible

Cleaning buses between routes, opening bus windows to increase air circulation, encouraging parents to drive children to/from school if possible

Adjusting large events, activities and gatherings for social distancing

Limiting the presence of visitors in FSSD buildings

Learn more about FSSD’s return to school plans here.



