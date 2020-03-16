Franklin Special School District (FSSD) will close all schools through April 3 due to Gov. Lee’s statement issued Monday urging all school districts to close through March.

A statement from FSSD is below:

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced the mandatory closure of all schools through April 3. The closure affects all district programming, including before- and after-school activities, all athletic and extracurricular practices and competitions, weekend events, and all facility use by outside groups. MAC will also close tomorrow through April 3. We understand that this closure may cause an inconvenience, but trust that you will support our efforts on behalf of the wellness of our community.